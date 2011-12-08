By Stephen Aldred and Prakash Chakravarti
HONG KONG Dec 8 Alibaba Group
is seeking up to $4 billion in debt financing, sources said on
Thursday, in a deal expected to help the Chinese e-commerce
giant buy back a 40 percent stake in the company owned by Yahoo
Inc.
As Alibaba Group is private, there is no public figure on
what Yahoo's stake is worth, though some analysts say its worth
at least $9 billion.
Sources close to the matter said Rothschild, which
is acting as debt adviser to Alibaba, had sent out term sheets
to banks requesting underwritten proposals for the debt
financing. The tenor of the debt is expected to be up to three
years. Reuters was unable to obtain a copy of the term sheets.
Alibaba Group, founded by billionaire entrepreneur and
former English teacher Jack Ma, declined to comment.
Alibaba, which counts a hugely popular business-to-business
platform among its services, has long signalled its intention to
buy back the Yahoo stake.
Ma's feud with Yahoo and his plans for the stake gained
renewed attention lately with Yahoo the subject of takeover
interest.
Blackstone Group and Bain Capital are preparing a bid
for all of Yahoo Inc, Reuters reported earlier this
month, with Alibaba among its partners for the roughly $25
billion deal. Japan's Softbank Corp is also part of
that consortium.
A source familiar with the matter cautioned on Thursday that
the entire situation between the consortium and Yahoo remains
fluid, and that no final decision has been made on any move that
Alibaba or the other corporates plan to make.
For the Alibaba debt financing, banks have been asked to
provide underwritten commitments of $1 billion with an expected
final hold of $400 million, according to one of the sources on
Thursday.
In November, Yunfeng Capital -- co-founded by Alibaba's Ma
-- Silver Lake and other investors completed the purchase of a 5
percent stake in Alibaba Group worth $1.6 billion.
Alibaba, as a parent company, holds a 73.12 percent stake in
Hong Kong listed Alibaba.com Ltd.
A Rothschild representative was not immediately available
for comment.