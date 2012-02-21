Feb 21 Alibaba.com Ltd, China's largest e-commerce company, posted its first drop in quarterly net profit in nine quarters as a deepening global economic crisis slowed exports.

Alibaba.com, valued at about $6 billion, operates an e-commerce website that links Chinese businesses to overseas buyers, and so is dependent on levels of trade in and out of the world's second-largest economy.

October-December net profit slipped to 385.95 million yuan ($61 million) from 410.4 million yuan a year earlier, and compared with an average forecast of 372.5 million yuan from two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Alibaba.com shares were suspended on Feb. 9 pending an announcement from its parent. Alibaba.com is 73 percent-owned by Alibaba Group, which is in turn 40 percent-owned by Yahoo Inc. The stock last traded at HK$9.25, a 12-week closing high, but has declined about 30 percent since last July.