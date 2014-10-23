Oct 22 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd is looking to expand its entertainment
content offering on its Internet television set-top boxes
through deals with studios in the United States, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Alibaba Group executives are meeting with content providers,
such as Walt Disney Co, Viacom Inc's Paramount
Pictures, Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros, Sony Corp
and Comcast Corp's Universal. The company is
seeking deals that will provide it with the rights to distribute
U.S. movies and TV shows in China, or invest in a stake, the
report said. (bloom.bg/ZHq6LF)
Alibaba executives declined to comment.
Alibaba's chairman, billionaire Jack Ma, will be in Los
Angeles next week for the WSJDLive technology conference and
will be meeting with several media companies in the city, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Hangzhou-based Alibaba, whose September initial public
offering ranked as the world's biggest at $25 billion, is
looking to move beyond traditional e-commerce, offering more
digital products like films, games and television.
Since the beginning of the year, Alibaba has aggressively
pushed to sell entertainment content to Chinese consumers
through its set-top boxes, which also allow consumers to shop
from Alibaba's website.
In July, Alibaba signed a deal with Lions Gate Entertainment
Corp, the studio behind the "Hunger Games" films, to
launch a subscription streaming service in China. (reut.rs/1tdd06f)
In March, Alibaba bought a controlling stake in ChinaVision
Media Group, a film and television content producer, for $804
million. And in April it bought an 18.5 percent stake in Chinese
online video streaming site Youku Tudou Inc in partnership with
affiliated private equity company Yunfeng Capital. Alibaba's Ma
is among Yunfeng Capital's founders .
Alibaba has invested more than $3 billion since March in the
entertainment industry.
(Reporting by Liana Baker in New York and Ankit Ajmera in
Bangalore; Editing by Leslie Adler)