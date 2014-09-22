The Chinese (C) and U.S. (R) flags fly over signs of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd hung on the facade in front of the New York Stock Exchange before the company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker ''BABA'' in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

HONG KONG Banks handling the initial public offering of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) are set to earn $300.4 million in underwriting commissions, the Chinese e-commerce giant said in a securities filing on Monday.

The fees are equivalent to 1.2 percent of the total deal, which reached $25 billion after underwriters exercised an option to sell additional shares.

The company will pay $121.8 million in fees, while selling shareholders are set to pay another $178.6 million, according to the filing.

Citigroup Inc (C.N), Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) acted as joint bookrunners of the IPO.

