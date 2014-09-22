Turkey blocks access to Wikipedia
ISTANBUL Turkey has blocked online encyclopaedia Wikipedia, the telecommunications watchdog said on Saturday, citing a law allowing it to ban access to websites deemed obscene or a threat to national security.
HONG KONG Banks handling the initial public offering of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) are set to earn $300.4 million in underwriting commissions, the Chinese e-commerce giant said in a securities filing on Monday.
The fees are equivalent to 1.2 percent of the total deal, which reached $25 billion after underwriters exercised an option to sell additional shares.
The company will pay $121.8 million in fees, while selling shareholders are set to pay another $178.6 million, according to the filing.
Citigroup Inc (C.N), Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) acted as joint bookrunners of the IPO.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; editing by Keiron Henderson)
SYDNEY Alphabet Inc's Google said it will challenge amended tax assessments issued by the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), which is trying to claw back billions of dollars from multinational corporations citing unpaid taxes.