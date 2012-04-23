* Q1 adj EPS $0.27 vs estimates $0.21

* Q1 rev up 29 pct at $135.1 mln vs estimates $128.1 mln

* Expects Q2 adj EPS $0.26-$0.28 vs estimates $0.24

* Sees Q2 rev $140.2-$143.7 mln vs est $135.6 mln

* Shares rise 14 pct after market

April 23 Dental products maker Align Technology Inc's quarterly results beat market expectations on strong sales of its flagship product Invisalign, and the company forecast a strong second quarter.

Align's shares jumped 14 percent to $31.31 in extended trading on Monday.

First-quarter net income rose to $21.0 million, or 26 cents per share, from $15.8 million, or 20 cents per share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 27 cents a share.

Revenue increased by about 29 percent to $135.1 million.

Invisalign, a series of nearly invisible teeth aligners, raked in sales of $123.3 million.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 21 cents per share on revenue of $128.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of 26 cents to 28 cents a share, on sales of $140.2 million to $143.7 million.

Analysts on average expect earnings of 24 cents per share on revenue of $135.6 million.