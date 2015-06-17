By John Tilak and Euan Rocha
TORONTO, June 17 Alignvest Acquisition Corp, an
investment company set up primarily to buy an operating asset,
said on Wednesday it is raising almost double the money it set
out to generate via an initial public offering on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
The Toronto-based company said it plans to sell 22.5 million
units at C$10 a unit and raise C$225 million ($184 million). It
had initially set out to raise C$125 million by selling 12.5
million units at C$10 apiece.
Alignvest, headed by serial entrepreneur and private equity
industry veteran Reza Satchu, is backed by Canadian business
figures that include Nadir Mohamed, former head of Rogers
Communications ; Donald Walker, chief executive of
autoparts maker Magna International, and Bonnie Brooks, vice
chair of retailer Hudson's Bay.
The company does not plan to limit its acquisition hunt to
any particular sector. It does, however, intend to focus its
search on businesses that operate in North America and
specifically ones with ties to Canada. It is looking to acquire
companies with an enterprise value between C$250 million and
C$1.25 billion.
An industry source involved in the IPO said about 60 percent
of the offering was allotted to Canadian investors, including
some large asset managers, and the rest went to U.S. investors.
The source said the offering was up-sized after demand from
investors far exceeded initial expectations. Alignvest, he
added, could have raised between C$450 million and C$500 million
given the demand.
Including an over-allotment option granted to the banks that
are underwriting the deal - TD Securities, Cantor Fitzgerald,
BMO Nesbitt Burns and CIBC World Markets - proceeds from the IPO
could climb to C$258.75 million, making it the largest offering
from a special purpose acquisition vehicle in Canada this year.
INFOR Acquisition raised C$200 million excluding
any over-allotment proceeds in May, while Dundee Acquisition Ltd
raised some C$100 million on the same basis in April.
Stikeman Elliott LLP is acting as Canadian legal counsel to
Alignvest, and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP is acting as
Canadian legal counsel to the underwriters. Ellenoff Grossman &
Schole is acting as legal counsel to Alignvest and the
underwriters in the United States.
($1 = 1.2230 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha and John Tilak)