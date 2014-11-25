UPDATE 3-Oil edges up but still set for biggest weekly drop in a month
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
Nov 25 Canadian convenience store and gasoline station operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc reported a 25 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by higher fuel margins in the United States.
The company's net income rose to $286.4 million, or 50 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Oct. 12, from $229.8 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.
Couche-Tard, whose outlets include Mac's and Circle K, also operates in Europe. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
TOKYO, April 21 Japanese stocks rose to 1-1/2 week highs on Friday as global investors bet that U.S. tax reforms are gaining traction, but Fujifilm Holdings tumbled after delaying the release of its earnings because of an accounting probe.