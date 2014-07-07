July 7 Canadian convenience store and gasoline station operator Alimentation Couche-Tard reported a higher adjusted quarterly profit, helped by a jump in same-store sales in the United States.

Net income fell to $145.1 million, or 25 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 27, from $146.4 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted net income rose to 22 cents per share from 20 cents. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)