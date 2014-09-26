Sept 26 The Food and Drug Administration has
approved Alimera Sciences Inc's and pSivida Corp's
vision-loss treatment Iluvien after three rejections.
The FDA approved Iluvien to treat a condition known as
diabetic macular edema (DME), a swelling on the back of the
retina that in the most severe cases can lead to blindness.
Iluvien is an injectable implant. The treatment involves
positioning a tiny, cylindrical tube containing a drug on the
back of the eye - the spot where DME typically forms.
PSivida said the approval entitles it to receive a milestone
payment of $25 million.
The company licensed the implant to Alimera in February 2005
and will also get 20 percent of the profits from sales in the
United States.
Iluvien is expected to launch early next year, pSivida said.
The treatment is already approved in 10 European countries,
including the UK, France and Germany.
