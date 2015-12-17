Dec 17 Alimera Sciences Inc, an
ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, is in the early stages of
exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale,
according to people familiar with the matter.
The company has reached out to investment banks to seek
advice on how it would be valued in a potential sale and who the
likely buyers would be, the sources said this week, asking not
to be identified because the deliberations are confidential.
Alpharetta, Georgia-based Alimera, which has a market value
of around $100 million, did not respond to requests for comment.
A sale process would mark the culmination of a challenging
year for Alimera. Its stock price has declined by more than
one-half in 2015, in part reflecting difficulties persuading
physicians to adopt one of its flagship drugs, Iluvien, which
treats fluid accumulation in the retina.
The Nasdaq biotechnology index dropped more than 20
percent after Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton
raised concerns in September about pharmaceutical companies'
ability to raise drug prices. The index has rebounded
significantly in recent months, but has yet to recover its 2015
highs.
