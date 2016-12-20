DUBAI Dec 20 The board of Saudi Arabia's Alinma Bank recommended a cash dividend of 0.5 riyals ($0.13) per share for 2016, the lender said on Tuesday in a bourse filing.

The bank paid the same dividend for 2015. ($1 = 3.7508 riyals) (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Louise Heavens)