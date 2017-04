DUBAI Dec 25 The board of Saudi Arabia's Alinma Bank said on Thursday that it was recommending a dividend of 5.0 riyals per share for 2014.

It would be the bank's first dividend since it listed on the stock market in 2008.

Net profit jumped 29 percent from a year earlier in the first nine months of this year to 932 million riyals ($249 million), with the bank citing growth in core activities and an increase in operating income. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)