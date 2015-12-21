DUBAI Dec 21 The board of Saudi Arabia's Alinma Bank recommended a cash dividend of 0.5 riyals ($0.13) per share for 2015, the lender said on Monday in a bourse filing.

It would be Alinma's second dividend since it listed on the stock market in 2008. It gave the same cash dividend for 2014.

Alinma in October posted a 13.3 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, attributing it to improvements in core banking activities and an increase in operating income. ($1 = 3.7524 riyals) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)