DUBAI, July 9 Saudi Arabia's Alinma Bank reported a 18.5 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating analysts' forecasts.

Net profit in the three months to June 30 was 365 million riyals ($97.3 million), compared to 308 million riyals in the same period last year, it said in a bourse statement.

Four analysts surveyed by Reuters on average forecast the bank to post a net profit of 357.3 million riyals for the quarter.

Alinma, which listed on Saudi Arabia's stock market in 2008, attributed the profit increase to growth in its core banking activities and higher operating income, which gained 38.3 percent year on year to 845 million riyals.

It didn't elaborate further. Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)