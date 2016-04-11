BRIEF-SIV Asset Management seeks trading halt
* seeks trading pending an announcement regarding receipt of correspondence claiming an alleged unpaid liability of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, April 11 Saudi Arabia's Alinma Bank reported a 13.7 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Monday, beating the average forecast of analysts.
Net profit in the three months to Mar. 31 was 391 million riyals ($104.3 million), compared to 344 million riyals in the same period last year, it said in a bourse statement.
Three analysts polled by Reuters forecast on average the firm would make a quarterly net profit of 375.1 million riyals.
Alinma, the tenth-largest bank in the kingdom by assets, cited a decrease in total operating expenses as a result of a drop in provisions for credit losses, as well as a rise in net income from investment and financing activities, for its profit rise.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing detailed results later. ($1 = 3.7489 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Illawarra Series 2017-1 RMBS Trust https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897908 SYDNEY, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Illawarra Series 2017-1 RMBS Trust's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by Australian residential mortgages originated by IMB Ltd. The ratings are as follows: AUD276.00 million Class A notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable