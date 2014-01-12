BRIEF-Co-operative Bank appoints David Cunningham as chief executive
* Announces appointment of David Cunningham as chief executive Source (http://bit.ly/2oWt0cl) Further company coverage:
DUBAI Jan 12 Alinma Bank : * Saudi Alinma Bank Q4 net profit 280 million riyals versus 208
million riyals year-ago - statement
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. congressional negotiators have hammered out a bipartisan agreement on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, the Washington Post reported, citing congressional aides.