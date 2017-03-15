SYDNEY, March 16 Australia's Alinta Energy has been sold to Hong Kong's Chow Tai Fook Enterprises for around A$4 billion ($3 billion), two sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

Alinta, a natural gas retailer owned by a group of private equity companies including TPG, had been preparing for an initial public offering. ($1 = 1.2977 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)