BRIEF-5th Avenue Holding Q1 net result swings to profit of 1.1 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 2.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 6,775 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
MELBOURNE Nov 11 Private equity firm TPG and its partners said on Friday they have decided to postpone the float of Alinta Energy in Australia to the first quarter of 2017, due to market jitters in the wake of the U.S. election outcome and despite strong investor interest.
"As flagged, this decision was made due to the potential for market volatility following the U.S. election and the proximity to Christmas," they said in an emailed statement.
Global markets volatility spiked in the wake of the Republican Donald Trump's shock win in Tuesday's U.S. presidential election.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Q1 REVENUE 2.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 6,775 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT 40,735 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 34,349 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)