SYDNEY Jan 20 The sale of Alinta Energy Pty Ltd, the Australian gas and electricity retailer owned by TPG Capital Management LP, has drawn interest from Asian companies including Malakoff Corp IPO-MALB.KL and Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Citing people with knowledge of the matter, Bloomberg said that TPG's advisor Lazard Group LLC had also approached Marubeni Corp and Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc as potential buyers.

Sources close to the transaction earlier told Reuters a sale may be worth around A$4 billion ($3.3 billion).

The sale comes around four years after the U.S. private equity giant took Alinta private in a A$2.1 billion debt-for-equity swap.

The sale of Alinta, which sells gas to 700,000 customers in the state of Western Australia and electricity in South Australia and Victoria states, as well as owning eight power stations and a gas pipeline, comes as Australian governments plan their own sales of energy infrastructure.

From 2015, the government of New South Wales state plans to sell a half stake in its electricity distribution network for about A$20 billion and the government of Queensland state plans to raise A$33 billion selling pipelines, ports and power generators.

