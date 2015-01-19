SYDNEY Jan 20 The sale of Alinta Energy Pty
Ltd, the Australian gas and electricity retailer owned by TPG
Capital Management LP, has drawn interest from Asian
companies including Malakoff Corp IPO-MALB.KL and Keppel
Infrastructure Trust, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
Citing people with knowledge of the matter, Bloomberg said
that TPG's advisor Lazard Group LLC had also
approached Marubeni Corp and Tokyo Electric Power Co
Inc as potential buyers.
Sources close to the transaction earlier told Reuters a sale
may be worth around A$4 billion ($3.3 billion).
The sale comes around four years after the U.S. private
equity giant took Alinta private in a A$2.1 billion
debt-for-equity swap.
The sale of Alinta, which sells gas to 700,000 customers in
the state of Western Australia and electricity in South
Australia and Victoria states, as well as owning eight power
stations and a gas pipeline, comes as Australian governments
plan their own sales of energy infrastructure.
From 2015, the government of New South Wales state plans to
sell a half stake in its electricity distribution network for
about A$20 billion and the government of Queensland state plans
to raise A$33 billion selling pipelines, ports and power
generators.
(1 US dollar = 1.1293 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)