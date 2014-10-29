BRIEF-Rongan Property's 2016 net profit up, Q1 surges
* Says 2016 net profit up 44.2 percent y/y at 148.9 million yuan ($21.61 million)
SYDNEY Oct 29 TPG Capital Management LP hired investment bank Lazard Group LLC to sell Australian gas and electricity retailer Alinta Energy in a deal worth about A$4 billion ($3.54 billion), three sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
The sale process is expected to commence in early 2015, the sources said, after the United States private equity giant took Alinta private in a A$2.1 billion debt for equity swap. (1 US dollar = 1.1293 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Michael Perry)
SINGAPORE, April 26 Singapore on Wednesday launched a S$1 billion ($717.31 million) fund to invest in companies with strong intellectual property profiles as part of a government push to establish the city-state as a global IP centre.