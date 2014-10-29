SYDNEY Oct 29 TPG Capital Management LP hired investment bank Lazard Group LLC to sell Australian gas and electricity retailer Alinta Energy in a deal worth about A$4 billion ($3.54 billion), three sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The sale process is expected to commence in early 2015, the sources said, after the United States private equity giant took Alinta private in a A$2.1 billion debt for equity swap. (1 US dollar = 1.1293 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Michael Perry)