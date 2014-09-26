WARSAW, Sept 26 Poland's Alior Bank, which has just announced plans to buy smaller local rival Meritum Bank, has raised 322 million zlotys ($98 mln) via a bond issue, the bank said on Friday.

As part of the Meritum deal, Alior, Poland's 14th biggest bank by assets, will issue new shares worth roughly 200 million zlotys and also said it planned a bond issue, without giving further details.

The bond issue is for 10-year floating rate subordinated bonds that pay a semi-annual interest of 3.14 percent over the 6-month interbank lending rate, the bank said. Alior plans to list the bonds on the Catalyst bond market at the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

(1 US dollar = 3.2905 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig. Editing by Jane Merriman)