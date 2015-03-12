WARSAW, March 12 France's second-largest bank
Societe Generale is the frontrunner in the race to buy
the largest single stake in Polish medium-sized lender
Alior-Bank, two sources familiar with the transaction
said.
Carlo Tassara, the holding company for French financier
Romain Zaleski, has been looking to sell its 26-percent stake in
Alior for several years. Poland's banking regulator has given
Tassara the permission to seek a buyer by mid-2016.
"There are slim chances that any significant bank will be
sold in Poland now due to the Swiss franc rise which has
complicated lenders' future. That is apart from Alior, which
has no FX loans portfolio. And SocGen is the sole runner now," a
source said.
"They are waiting with the whole transaction for Alior to
finalise its merger with (small peer) Meritum Bank. SocGen has
exclusivity and (the deal) is for sure a matter for the coming
months," another source said.
Both Alior and SocGen declined to comment.
The French bank, which already owns small Polish retail
lender Eurobank and has corporate operations in Poland, has
singled out Poland as a country where it would like to expand
its presence through acquisitions.
Sources had said in January that Spain's Santander
and Poland's Getin Noble Bank were also in talks to buy
the 26-percent stake in a lender which is worth $1.5 billion in
total.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Adrian Krajewski; Additional
reporting by Leigh Thomas in Paris; Editing by Keith Weir)