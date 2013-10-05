WARSAW Oct 5 Polish lender Alior,
backed by the region's top insurer PZU, is interested
in buying local rival BGZ from its Dutch parent
Rabobank in a deal that could be worth some $1.2
billion, market sources told Reuters.
Rabobank said in June it was reviewing its options for BGZ,
but has not officially put its 98-percent stake up for sale.
That has not stopped several banks from queuing up for a
possible bid.
Earlier this week UniCredit's chief executive said
it had made a preliminary offer via its Pekao
unit.
Sources have told Reuters that France's BNP Paribas
and Spain's Banco Santander were also
circling BGZ.
"In addition to this trio, Alior and PZU are also involved,"
one person familiar with the situation said. Another person
close to the talks confirmed Alior and PZU's interest.
Alior, PZU, and BGZ declined to comment.
While some troubled foreign lenders have unloaded Polish
holdings to boost their capital positions, others are keen to
strengthen their place in the biggest eastern European economy.
($1 = 3.0853 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Adrian Krajewski; Writing by
Chris Borowski; Editing by Michael Perry)