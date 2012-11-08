WARSAW Nov 8 Polish lender Alior Bank plans to raise 700 million zlotys ($215.5 million) in an initial public offer this year that will also include the sale of existing shares, it said on Thursday.

The bank, which expects its freefloat to exceed 50 percent, did not state the value of existing shares it planned to sell. ($1 = 3.2489 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)