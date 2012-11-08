Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
WARSAW Nov 8 Polish lender Alior Bank plans to raise 700 million zlotys ($215.5 million) in an initial public offer this year that will also include the sale of existing shares, it said on Thursday.
The bank, which expects its freefloat to exceed 50 percent, did not state the value of existing shares it planned to sell. ($1 = 3.2489 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.