By Marcin Goclowski and Adrian Krajewski
WARSAW, April 1 Poland's Alior Bank
has agreed to buy Bank BPH from General Electric
for 1.225 billion zloty ($329 million) and said it will
look to make another acquisition this year after moving into the
country's top 10.
Alior said on Friday it plans to finalise the purchase of
BPH's core business this year, marking its largest takeover
since it was forged from scratch in 2007. The deal is part of
GE's plans to sell around $200 billion worth of businesses
worldwide by the end of 2016.
"We will be ready for (new) negotiations in the third
quarter, if anything is put up for sale," Alior's Chief
Executive Officer Wojciech Sobieraj told reporters.
Alior, which is controlled by state-run insurer PZU
, forms part Poland's ruling conservative Law and
Justice (PiS) party's plans to regain more control over the
country's banking sector, currently 60 percent foreign-owned.
PZU plans to build Poland's fifth-largest bank through
Alior, which will raise its assets to 60 billion zlotys and move
to the No.9 spot by assets with the BPH buy.
Sobieraj declined to comment on market speculation that
Alior has set it sights on Austrian Raiffeisen's
Polish unit, which is up for sale and would double its assets.
Alior plans a rights issue worth more than 1.52 billion
zlotys to finance the BPH takeover, buy out minority
shareholders and boost its capital. PZU has said it will buy
into the issue.
Shares in the lender, which has a market capitalisation of
4.67 billion zlotys, jumped by up to 5.7 percent, with investors
cheering the BPH buy. This was valued at a 0.93 price-to-book
ratio, whereas the Polish banking sector average is almost 1.4.
"It is a good transaction for both Alior and PZU. From
Alior's perspective, looking at synergies and price, the
multiple looks reasonable," said Kamil Stolarski, an analyst
with Haitong Bank.
Alior, which ended 2015 with a net profit of 309 million
zlotys, expects overall synergies of 460 million zlotys annually
thanks to adding BPH.
The transaction excludes BPH's $3.9 billion mortgage
portfolio and its asset management arm, which GE will retain.
($1 = 3.7289 zlotys)
