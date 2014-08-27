(Corrects to remove superfluous text in headline)

WARSAW Aug 27 Poland's Alior Bank is selling its wholly owned drugstore chain Polbita to drug distributor Pelion and will take an impairment charge on the asset that will cut third-quarter net profit by 31 million zlotys ($9.7 million).

The No. 15 Polish bank in terms of assets said on Wednesday it would sell the company, operator of a chain of 270 shops, for an undisclosed sum.

Earlier this month Alior said it was on track to achieve 50-percent net profit growth in 2014 from 220 million zlotys ($70 million) in 2013. (1 US dollar = 3.1818 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Holmes)