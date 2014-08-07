UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate confirms Acosta to head Labor Dept
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
WARSAW Aug 7 Polish mid-sized lender Alior Bank said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit slipped 1.2 percent, broadly in line with expectations, as economic recovery did not fully offset the impact of record-low interest rates.
The bank said quarterly profit fell to 83 million zlotys ($26.5 million) from 84 million zlotys in the same period a year earlier. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected Alior to earn 81 million zlotys.
(1 US dollar = 3.1351 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
* Town and country financial corporation reports first-quarter 2017 net income and dividend