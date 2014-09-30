Sept 30 Johnson & Johnson said it would
buy privately held drug developer Alios BioPharma Inc for $1.75
billion in cash, to access a portfolio of drugs targeting viral
infections.
Johnson & Johnson said the deal includes Alios's
experimental drug for infants with respiratory syncytial virus.
In the United States, respiratory syncytial virus is the
most common cause of an inflammation of the small airways in the
lung and pneumonia in infants under the age of 1, according to
the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)