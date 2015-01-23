BRIEF-Groclin and its shareholders sign agreement with Volkswagen
* The company and its significant shareholders sign with Volkswagen AG an agreement concerning the right of pre-emption of the company's shares by Volkswagen
Jan 23 Imoniu Grupe Alita AB :
* Says its board has positive attitude towards mandatory tender offer announced by UAB Mineraliniai Vandenys
* The board finds the price offered by Mineraliniai Vandenys to be correct and fixed reasonably Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Oslo Bourse takes Grieg Seafood, Sparebank 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility Group into OSEBX share index