MILAN Jan 14 Italy's flagship airline Alitalia would benefit from a tie-up with long-time stakeholder Air France in due course, Italy's outgoing industry minister was quoted saying by a newspaper on Monday.

Italian investors in CAI, a consortium that bought the then-bankrupt domestic airline in 2008, can exercise options to trade their shares after a lock-up period ended on Jan. 12.

"Italy has a great opportunity with Air France. It would be a shame to ruin it," Corrado Passera told il Messaggero.

Passera, who spearheaded the rescue of Alitalia when he headed Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo five years ago, said, however, a marriage with the Franco-Dutch group can wait.

"Alitalia would have time to reorganise costs, wherever possible, and improve its commercial offer to increase revenues adequately," the minister told the Rome daily.

CAI, which paid just over 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to rescue the airline, has among its biggest shareholders Intesa Sanpaolo with 8.9 percent, road operator Atlantia with 8.9 percent and holding company IMMSI with 7 percent.

Air France, which owns a quarter of Alitalia, said on Jan. 7 there were no talks going on. IMMSI also denied there were any talks under way.

Any sale of shares before October requires the go-ahead of the Alitalia board.

Shares in IMMSI, which owns 7 percent of Alitalia, opened up 0.5 percent, in line with Milan's blue-chip index. ($1 = 0.7493 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; Editing by David Holmes)