ROME, Sept 28 Two former chief executives of
Alitalia and three other former managers were given hefty jail
terms on Monday over wrongdoing connected to the airline's
bankruptcy in 2008.
A Rome court sentenced Giancarlo Cimoli, who ran the company
from 2004 to 2007, to eight years and eight months for culpable
bankruptcy and market-rigging, while his predecessor Francesco
Mengozzi got a five-year sentence.
After the 2008 bankruptcy a series of managers failed to
turn the company around, despite the sale of a 25 percent stake
to Air France KLM in 2009.
The chronically loss-making airline merged last year with
Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad as part of a 1.76 billion-euro
($2 billion) rescue plan, and is now forecasting a return to
profitability in 2017.
Former financial directors Gabriele Spazzadeschi and
Pierluigi Ceschia both received sentences of more than six
years.
All four jail sentences were longer than those requested by
the public prosecutor and the four managers were ordered to pay
damages of more than 355 million euros.
Cimoli, 75, a former head of Italy's state railway, was also
fined 240,000 euros and banned from holding a management role in
any company for a year.
The managers are not expected to go to prison unless the
sentences are confirmed after Italy's lengthy appeals processes.
Three other former managers, Leopoldo Conforti, Giancarlo
Zeni and Gennaro Tocci, were acquitted.
(Writing by Gavin Jones; editing by Andrew Roche)