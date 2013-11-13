MILAN Nov 13 Italian airline Alitalia is likely
to extend the deadline for subscribing to a capital increase at
Wednesday's board meeting to give major shareholder Air
France-KLM more time to sign up.
Italy's flagship carrier is wrestling with financial losses
and faces a battle with unions as well as being stuck in a
months-long tussle with Air France-KLM over whether they want to
keep their strategic and financial partnership alive.
Alitalia is expected to push back the Nov. 15 deadline,
possibly until Nov. 21, for signing on to a 300 million euro
($403 million) cash injection that would provide the funds to
keep its planes flying, according to three people familiar with
the matter.
Air France-KLM is Alitalia's biggest shareholder but it has
written off its 25 percent stake and threatened to sit out of
the cash call unless its Italian counterpart comes up with a
tough restructuring plan to lower its 813 million euro net debt.
Alitalia is taking steps, including drafting a revamped
business plan that is due to be presented to the board later on
Wednesday and that could include some 2,000 job cuts. The
Italian government has also dangled the prospect of a new Asian
partner for Alitalia, though no concrete one has emerged.
For both sides, however, the threats belie a desire not to
abandon an alliance that many airline insiders say could yet
bring benefits to both carriers in the long-term.
Even by buying time, however, Alitalia's room for manoeuvre
is limited. Distracted by off-and-on financial emergencies, the
airline has not as yet come up with a sustainable industrial
plan.
Italy's unions are gearing up for battle should job cuts at
the airline compound the situation for workers already
struggling in a grim economic environment. The response would be
"very, very hard," Susanna Camusso, head of the CGIL union, said
in a radio interview on Wednesday.
Alitalia also remains a political hot potato for the
fragile coalition government of Enrico Letta, and any tough
restructuring of the flag carrier to suit a foreign investor
would rankle.
Alitalia's woes risk becoming an issue within Letta's
fractious centre-left party, which is holding primaries on
December 8 to choose a new party chief.
"Alitalia's problem isn't the passport of its shareholders,
rather efficiency and job creation for our country," Florence
Mayor Matteo Renzi, the front runner to become centre-left party
chief, said in a tweet on Monday.
The board meeting is due to start at 1700 GMT. Under Italian
law, a board of directors can decide to postpone a deadline for
capital increase subscriptions without calling a shareholders
meeting.
So far, Alitalia can count on up to 240 million euros
pledged, among others, by Italy's two biggest banks
IntesaSanpaolo and UniCredit as well as by
state-backed postal services group Poste Italiane, which Letta
pulled in last month to try and keep Alitalia flying.
Andrea Giuricin, a transport analyst at Milan's Bicocca
University, said the decision to pull in Italy's postal service
provider has effectively stymied discussion on a true long-term
industrial plan.
"Strategically, the move by the government to bring in
Italy's postal service is backfiring because it's effectively
alienating Air France, which is a more natural (industrial)
partner," Giuricin said.