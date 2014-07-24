(Adds Alitalia meeting with Poste Italiane, background)
ROME, July 24 The board of Italy's flagship
airline Alitalia will propose to shareholders a capital increase
of as much as 250 million euros ($336.68 million), a source with
knowledge of a document said on Thursday after a meeting of the
airline's board.
"The board prepared a document for the shareholders meeting
in which they are asked to approve a capital increase of 200 to
250 million euros," the source said.
Alitalia shareholders are to meet on Friday. Abu Dhabi's
state-owned Etihad Airways has plans to buy a 49 percent stake
in the loss-making airline if it can meet certain conditions.
The share issue, which sources said on Monday would be worth
200 million euros, is intended to cover any losses Alitalia is
likely to make before a deal with Etihad is finalised, and to
pay for any past liabilities.
Talks to resolve one of the sticking points in the deal
began after the board meeting with the arrival of Luigi
Calabria, the chief financial officer of Poste Italiane, Italy's
state-owned postal service and the airline's second-biggest
shareholder.
On Monday, sources told Reuters Poste Italiane would only
invest more money in Alitalia if it were able to avoid taking on
the airline's past liabilities, a position that risks derailing
the deal that has been in the works for months.
Poste Italiane holds 20 percent of Alitalia, and it invested
75 million euros in the carrier late last year as part of a 500
million euro, government-engineered rescue package to keep
Alitalia flying while it sought a foreign investor.
($1 = 0.7426 Euros)
