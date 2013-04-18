BRIEF-Scana says expects westinghouse resources are sufficient to compensate for cost overruns without resorting to toshiba guarantees
* Ceo says to continue westinghouse project work during a 30-day period of evaluation
MILAN, April 18 Italian airline Alitalia has appointed Gabriele del Torchio, head of Italian motorcycle maker Ducati, as its new chief executive, the company said on Thursday.
Del Torchio, known as a turnaround expert, has been assigned all operational responsibilities, it said in a statement.
He will replace Andrea Ragnetti, who quit after only a year in the job in February after the struggling airline company posted a 2012 net loss of 280 million euros ($365 million) which had deepened from 69 million euros in 2011.
Alitalia, which is 25 percent owned by Air France-KLM , suffered last year from a drop in demand for air travel amid the euro zone debt crisis and recession in Italy.
The airline said a shareholders' meeting will take place on April 29.
Alitalia was rescued from bankruptcy in 2008, when it was bought by a consortium of Italian companies including Intesa Sanpaolo, road operator Atlantia and IMMSI , which also controls scooter maker Piaggio.
Air France-KLM, which has held its stake in Alitalia since January 2009, has said it will probably wait until at least 2014 before using an option to take control of the airline.
($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Ceo says to continue westinghouse project work during a 30-day period of evaluation
NEW YORK, March 29 Puerto Rico's benchmark 2035 general obligation bonds traded as low as 60.7 cents in light trading on Wednesday, their lowest price since the $3.5 billion issue was sold in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Status of talvivaara's corporate reorganization - banks requested cancellation of the bankruptcy application