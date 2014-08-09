MILAN Aug 9 Alitalia's Chief Executive Gabriele
Del Torchio is ready to leave the airline after striking a
rescue deal with Etihad Airways, the CEO told daily Corriere
della Sera in an interview published on Saturday.
Del Torchio, previously the CEO of motorcycle maker Ducati,
was recruited last year to help bring the struggling flagship
carrier back to profit.
For nearly a year, Del Torchio led talks to secure a deal
with Etihad that was finally signed on Friday and which will see
the Abu Dhabi-based carrier buy almost half of Alitalia and
invest 560 million euros into the lossmaking Italian
airline.
"My task was to lead the company towards an alliance," he
told the paper. "I don't know yet what I will do, but I'm not
ready to retire yet."
Del Torchio said Alitalia's board will choose his successor,
adding that he believed an Italian would lead the group. The
deal with Etihad is due to be finalised later this year.
Other Italian papers suggested Silvano Cassano, a former
chief executive of Italian clothing, manufacturing and retail
group Benetton, as a likely candidate.
The airline, which will be 49 percent-owned by Etihad, will
also have a new chairman. Current Chairman Roberto Colaninno has
said he would step down once a deal was reached.
Various Italian media repeated reports on Saturday that
Ferrari Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo would likely
succeed Colaninno, especially if the role did not include
operational responsibilities that would detract him from his
work at the luxury carmaker.
Montezemolo has repeatedly dismissed those speculations,
saying he was committed only to Ferrari.
