ROME, June 5 Alitalia's creditor banks have not
yet reached agreement with Abu Dhabi airline Etihad over the
struggling Italian carrier's 800 million euro ($1.09 billion)
debt burden, a source close to the negotiations said on
Thursday.
"We still have to work on it," the source said.
How to treat Alitalia's debt has been a key sticking point
in the negotiations between Etihad, the banks and the Italian
government as they seek to hammer out a rescue deal for the
loss-making airline.
Earlier on Thursday, a government source said the banks had
backed a rescue plan presented by Etihad. A preliminary
evaluation of the plan will be made at an Alitalia board meeting
on Friday, the government source said.
($1 = 0.7341 Euros)
