ROME Oct 31 Italy's struggling air carrier
Alitalia posted third-quarter net profit of 7 million euros
($9.64 million), about a quarter of its 27-million-euro profit
in the same period last year, according to a statement on
Thursday.
Operating profit before interest and taxes was 36 million
euros in the third quarter, compared with 50 million euros last
year. The company's net debt at the end of September was 813
million euros versus 851 million euros at the end of June.
In the first nine months of the year, the airline posted a
loss before interest and tax of 162 million euros, compared with
a loss of 119 million euros in the same period a year earlier.
So far only three of Alitalia's main shareholders have
subscribed to a 300-million-euro capital increase, the company
said.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
