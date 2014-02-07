VERONA, Italy Feb 7 Etihad Airways and
Alitalia's creditors have held talks ahead of a potential
investment in the troubled Italian carrier by the Abu
Dhabi-based group, the CEO of Italy's largest bank by assets
UniCredit said on Friday.
Alitalia's debt and additional cost cuts are likely to be
the main topics of negotiations between the two airlines which
said they were in the final phase of due diligence for a
possible investment that could help make Alitalia profitable
again.
UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said meetings with banks and
the airlines had already happened in Rome this week.
"I'm pretty confident that a solution will be found,"
Ghizzoni told journalists on the sidelines of an event in
Verona.
Asked if debt restructuring was on the agenda of the
meetings, Ghizzoni said: "We are not talking about debt
restructuring, but how to move forward the relationship with the
banks in case Etihad becomes an Alitalia shareholder."
The banks exposed to Alitalia's debt include Italy's two top
lenders UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, Monte dei Paschi
di Siena and Banca Popolare di Sondrio.
