ROME, July 30 Troubled Italian airline Alitalia
may raise the size of a capital hike agreed last week to 300
million euros ($401.13 million) to smooth the way for a tie-up
with Abu Dhabi's Etihad, a person close to Alitalia shareholders
said on Wednesday.
Alitalia's shareholders approved a capital increase of up to
250 million euros last week as part of a bid to meet the
conditions Etihad has set to buy 49 percent of the flagship
airline.
"The capital hike could rise to 300 million euros," the
source said.
Discussions are ongoing over the terms of the deal and
sources said earlier on Wednesday the main issue now under
discussion was whether the agreed capital raising would be
sufficient to cover any possible losses and past liabilities at
Alitalia.
($1 = 0.7479 Euros)
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Isla Binnie, editing
by James Mackenzie)