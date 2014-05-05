UPDATE 1-U.S. judge approves VW dealers $1.2 bln settlement
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
MILAN May 5 Alitalia's CEO Gabriele Del Torchio will present his counterpart at Etihad with a proposal aimed at reaching a deal for an investment by the Gulf-based airline in the struggling Italian carrier, one of Alitalia's top shareholders said on Monday.
A meeting between the two top executives is due to take place on Tuesday.
"The CEO of Alitalia will present Etihad with a proposal," said the CEO of core investor UniCredit, adding that the proposal would be backed by all shareholders and creditors.
Etihad is looking to buy up to 49 percent of Alitalia but does not want to take on the Italian airline's large debt and wants to cut staff by up to 3,000 units, several sources with knowledge of the situation have told Reuters. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Lisa Jucca, editing by Valentina Za)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm system plowed up the U.S. Eastern seaboard with torrential showers and high winds on Monday, hindering airline and rail travel, after killing at least 21 people in the South, many in mobile homes demolished by tornadoes.
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million