MILAN/ROME, April 4 Etihad Airways' proposal to
start formal talks on its potential investment in Alitalia is
not expected before Monday, two sources close to the matter
said, cooling expectations that negotiations with the Italian
airline would gain traction this weekend.
Alitalia was kept afloat by a government-engineered 500
million euro ($686 million) rescue package last year but needs
to find a cash-rich partner quickly to revamp its flight network
or else risk having to ground its planes.
Etihad has finished reviewing Alitalia's books as it
considers whether to invest as much as 300 million euros via a
capital increase, reserved for itself, for a stake of up to 40
percent, sources have said.
A tie-up with the Gulf carrier could bring Alitalia the
money it needs to invest in a new strategy, focused on long-haul
routes, after it has been struggling to compete against low-cost
airlines and high-speed trains on domestic and regional routes.
"Nothing is expected before Monday," one of the sources
said. "Whatever comes will likely set out the objectives of the
formal negotiations. There won't be any talk of numbers at this
stage, it's too early for that."
Italy's transport minister and a key Alitalia shareholder
have said they expected Etihad to make a proposal this week.
An investigation by the European Commission into several
foreign holdings in European airlines, including Etihad's in Air
Berlin, could also complicate the talks.
Both Etihad and Alitalia have acknowledged that a deal was
far from certain, with big hurdles still to be resolved.
Etihad wants Alitalia's creditors, which include Intesa
Sanpaolo and UniCredit, to write off big
parts of the airline's debt of around 900 million euros, sources
have said. Other options were for banks to agree to postpone the
deadline for repayments or convert debt to equity.
Disagreements over a debt restructuring already scuppered
efforts by Alitalia to secure more capital from its shareholder
Air France-KLM last year. Air France-KLM eventually
allowed its 25 percent stake to be diluted to around 7 percent.
Another point of contention is Alitalia's headcount of
14,000, with Etihad pushing for job cuts, the source added.
Even if the two sides reach an agreement, no offer from
Etihad would arrive before mid-May, they said. Etihad has said
it will invest in the Italian carrier only if it fits in its
network and if Alitalia has a credible plan to return to profit.
A stake in Alitalia, which offers access to Europe's
fourth-largest travel market and flies 25 million passengers a
year, would further Etihad's efforts to expand its global reach
through strategic holdings in other airlines.
($1 = 0.7303 Euros)
