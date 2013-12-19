ROME Dec 19 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways is considering a possible investment of 300 million euros ($412.88 million) in Italian carrier Alitalia, a political source close to the matter said on Thursday.

But other options besides Etihad are on the table for the troubled Italian airline, the source added.

"It is possible that Air France-KLM may reenter the game. The presence of the Arab group on European routes is irksome, it might reconsider," the source said.

Etihad and Alitalia declined to comment.

Earlier this month sources said Etihad was examining Alitalia's books.

($1 = 0.7266 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Consiglio, editing by Stephen Jewkes)