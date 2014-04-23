ROME/MILAN, April 23 An Italian union said on
Wednesday that it is willing to enter negotiations to help to
meet conditions set by Etihad Airways for investing in Alitalia
after talks between the airlines stalled over debt and job cuts.
Loss-making Alitalia was kept afloat by a
government-engineered 500 million euro ($691 million) rescue
package last year but needs to find a cash-rich partner quickly
to revamp its flight network or risk having to ground its
planes.
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad has been looking at Alitalia's books
for a possible investment since early this year, but the
prospect of heavy job cuts at Alitalia and its debt of at least
800 million euros have been major hurdles in the talks and
Etihad's stance appears to have hardened in recent weeks.
"At the moment, there is a bit of a stalemate," a source
close to the matter said on Wednesday.
"Beyond debt, there are issues around job cuts, legal
aspects and problems related to infrastructure, and Etihad wants
all points resolved. They want to invest in an Alitalia that
carries no dead weight."
Etihad sent a letter to Alitalia last week outlining its
conditions for a possible investment, including up to 3,000 job
cuts out of Alitalia's 14,000-strong workforce, the source said.
Any large job cuts are likely to stir opposition from
Italy's notoriously feisty and powerful unions. However, the
head of the UIL, one of the main Alitalia unions, said his group
is prepared to negotiate.
"We are willing to do our part to get to an agreement,"
UIL's Luigi Angeletti said in an interview with RaiNews24. After
speaking with Alitalia's CEO, Angeletti confirmed that labour
costs and the airline's debt were the main stumbling blocks in
the talks.
Etihad has so far refused to negotiate with Italy's unions,
which have sunk negotiations between Alitalia and other bidders
in the past.
The Gulf airline, which could invest up to 500 million euros
and buy a 49 percent stake in Alitalia, also wants the airline's
creditors to restructure nearly half of the airline's debt,
sources have said.
However, the banks - which are also big shareholders in the
airline - have been unwilling to make sacrifices without a clear
guarantee that the company can be turned around.
Disagreements over a debt restructuring already scuppered
efforts by Alitalia to secure more capital from its shareholder
Air France-KLM last year. Air France-KLM eventually
allowed its 25 percent stake to be diluted to about 7 percent.
Alitalia declined to comment on the status of the talks.
Etihad could not immediately be reached for comment.
($1 = 0.7231 Euros)
