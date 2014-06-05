* Board meeting starts at 0900 GMT on Friday
By Agnieszka Flak and Alberto Sisto
MILAN/ROME, June 5 Alitalia is expected to give
an initial green light to a tie-up with Etihad Airways at a
board meeting on Friday in a last-ditch attempt to save a
carrier that many in the industry have regarded as a lost cause.
The Italian flagship carrier has made an annual profit only
a few times in its 68-year history and received numerous state
handouts before being privatised in 2008.
It was kept afloat by a government-engineered
500-million-euro ($680 million) rescue package last year but
risks having to ground its planes unless a deal can be struck
with cash-rich Etihad to allow it to revamp its flight network.
Gulf-based Etihad, which already has stakes in Air Berlin
and Aer Lingus, is looking to invest more than
500 million euros ($682 million) in exchange for a 49 percent
stake in Alitalia to gain more clout in Europe, sources close to
the talks have told Reuters.
The two carriers have been in talks since December, but a
deal has so far been elusive due to Italy's reluctance to bow to
Etihad's strict conditions over job cuts and a restructuring of
the Italian airline's debt.
But as Alitalia is expected to run out of cash by August,
sources said the company, the Italian government and unions have
little choice but to accept a deal on Etihad's terms.
"Alitalia's board will agree, the Italian government will
agree because they need the money badly," a Gulf source familiar
with the matter said. Another senior Gulf official and a senior
source close to Alitalia said the deal was pretty much done.
The board is expected to give its approval in principle, but
the terms of a deal would still need to be agreed by unions and
Alitalia's creditor banks.
A marriage with Etihad could bring Alitalia the money it
needs to invest in a new strategy, focused on long-haul routes,
after it has been struggling to compete against low-cost
airlines and high-speed trains on domestic and regional routes.
A stake in Alitalia, which offers access to Europe's
fourth-largest travel market and flies 25 million passengers a
year, would further Etihad's efforts to expand its global reach.
JOB LOSSES
Italy's labour minister Giuliano Poletti said this week the
deal would likely involve cutting Alitalia's payroll by up to
2,500 jobs, almost a fifth of the total workforce. Part of the
cuts would be covered by state-sponsored layoff schemes.
While unions have stalled talks between Alitalia and other
foreign bidders in the past, this time around they have openly
signalled their willingness to negotiate to avert the risk of
Alitalia going bankrupt.
But they insist on assurances from Rome that sufficient
social buffers - such as layoff schemes and early retirement
plans - would be put in place to limit the impact of job losses.
The government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi - in office
since February - is willing to absorb the cost of such schemes,
government sources have said, knowing it could ill afford seeing
a strategic national asset going to the wall so early in its
tenure.
Etihad also still needs to agree with Alitalia's creditors,
mainly Italy's top two lenders Intesa Sanpaolo and
UniCredit, on how to restructure around 700 million
euros of the airline's debt.
The banks have already given an informal blessing on
Etihad's rescue plan, a government source said earlier on
Thursday, although they still need to define details of the debt
restructuring.
Options under discussion include the banks writing off parts
of the debt and converting the remainder into equity.
UniCredit declined to comment. Intesa could not be reached.
Disagreements over debt restructuring previously scuppered
efforts by Alitalia to secure more capital from its once biggest
shareholder Air France-KLM last year.
Etihad promised to return Alitalia to profit by 2017, turn
Rome's Fiumicino airport into an intercontinental hub and boost
connections from Milan, an Italian government source has said.
But analysts said Alitalia will need more than 500 million
euros of fresh cash to compete globally.
"Having followed Alitalia's fortunes over the last 30 years,
I'm really sceptical it can ever get to the point of being
profitable," said airline industry analyst James Halstead,
managing partner at UK-based Aviation Strategy. "This (deal) is
a lifeline until we get to the next restructuring."
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi, Amena
Bakr and Tim Hepher in Doha, Cyril Altmeyer in Paris, Giselda
Vagnoni in Rome and Paola Arosia in Milan; Editing by Pravin
Char)