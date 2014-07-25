* Investors agree to share issue of up to 250 million euros
* Transport minister urges all parties to finalise Etihad
tie-up
* Alitalia net loss more than doubled to 569 mln euros in
2013
By Alberto Sisto
ROME, July 25 Alitalia shareholders on Friday
approved a share issue of up to 250 million euros ($336 million)
to keep the Italian flag carrier flying as it seeks to finalise
a life-saving tie-up with Etihad Airways.
Abu Dhabi's state-owned Etihad Airways plans to buy a 49
percent stake in the Italian carrier. The two have been in talks
for seven months, but a final agreement has been held up by
negotiations over thousands of job cuts and a debt restructuring
at Alitalia requested by Etihad as a condition for the deal.
The share issue is intended to beef up Alitalia's balance
sheet while the deal is finalised. After the shareholders'
meeting, the unlisted airline's chief executive publicly
disclosed the scale of its 2013 net loss for the first time: 569
million euros, more than double its loss the previous year.
"This cash call doesn't change the fact that Alitalia is in
a state of emergency," said Andrea Giuricin, a transport analyst
at Milan's Bicocca university. "They urgently need to reach a
deal with Etihad."
Alitalia has made an annual profit only a few times in its
68-year history and received numerous state handouts before
being privatised in 2008. It was kept afloat by a
government-engineered 500 million euro rescue package last year,
but risks having to ground its planes unless a deal can be
struck with cash-rich Etihad to allow it to revamp its flight
network.
Etihad Chief Executive James Hogan said last week he
expected to conclude the deal this month, although he added that
the deadline may be extended, if needed.
Alitalia CEO Gabriele del Torchio told journalists about the
2013 loss as he left the company's headquarters on Friday. "Last
year finished with a loss of 569 million (euros), partly because
we have done a big clean-up of our balance sheet," he said.
"IMPROVEMENT OR ABYSS"
Earlier in the day, Del Torchio denied an unsourced report
in daily newspaper Corriere della Sera on Friday which said
Hogan had given Alitalia until Monday to agree to the tie-up or
else the Gulf carrier's proposal would no longer stand. A source
close to Etihad also said there was no Monday ultimatum.
He later added that the management of both airlines would
meet over the weekend to seek to finalise the deal "as soon as
possible". Another shareholder meeting may be called this summer
to discuss the Etihad deal, one investor said.
Alitalia's creditors, which include Italy's two biggest
lenders Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, have
in principle agreed to restructure parts of Alitalia's debt by
writing off some of it and converting other parts into equity.
However, sources told Reuters this week that Poste Italiane,
which invested in Alitalia last year as part of a
government-engineered rescue and now owns 20 percent, said it
would only invest more in Alitalia if it can avoid taking on the
carrier's past liabilities, a move that could hamper the Etihad
deal.
Transport Minister Maurizio Lupi on Friday urged all parties
to accept their responsibilities and finally come to an
agreement, saying the options for Alitalia were either
"improvement or the abyss".
A marriage with Etihad could bring Alitalia money to invest
in higher-margin, long-haul routes and make it less reliant on
domestic and regional routes where it has struggled to compete
against low-cost airlines and high-speed trains.
Etihad already has stakes in Air Berlin and Aer
Lingus. A stake in Alitalia, which offers access to
Europe's fourth-largest travel market and flies 25 million
passengers a year, would boost its efforts to expand in Europe.
