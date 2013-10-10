BRIEF-Colas stops production and sales of refined products in France
* Stops the activity of production and sales of refined products in France
ROME Oct 10 Italy said on Thursday it will join a rescue plan for Alitalia through an investment by the state-owned postal service as long as the company adopts a new strategy and the other shareholders agree to do their part, a government statement said.
"The government sees Alitalia as a strategic asset, but not without conditions: profound revisions to the industrial plan are necessary and a new strategy must be adopted rapidly," the statement said.
The statement underscored synergies between the airline and the postal service in logistics and cargo transport. No financial details were given. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Lisa Jucca)
Jan 14 Video-streaming service provider Netflix Inc's subscribers will no longer be able to use proxies to watch content not available in their home country.