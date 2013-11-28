MILAN Nov 28 Alitalia expects its 300 million
euro ($407 million) capital increase to be fully covered given
interest for the shares not taken up in the first stage of the
cash call, the Italian airline said on Thursday.
The company said that by the deadline for existing
shareholders to subscribe to the cash call it had received 173
million euros, including guarantee payments made by Italy's two
largest banks Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit.
The emergency cash call, part of a bigger rescue package
engineered by the government, is seen as just a stopgap measure
and gives Alitalia a few months longer to find a strategic
investor that would help revamp the group and make it more
competitive in a tough airline market.
($1 = 0.7367 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)