* Secures less than two thirds of cash call
* Needs strong partner to survive
* Air France-KLM seen as the only possible saviour
By Agnieszka Flak
MILAN, Nov 29 After a poor response to its
emergency rights issue, Alitalia has been left with the prospect
of literally running out of fuel before the peak season next
summer unless it can get top shareholder Air France-KLM
or some other investor to pour in billions of euros
and revamp its fleet, analysts say.
The long-ailing national airline has so far raised less than
two thirds of the 300 million euros ($408 million) wanted from
the share sale and will rely on Italy's state-owned postal
service and other investors to come up with the rest.
Air France-KLM was one of several shareholders to snub the
rights offer and let their stakes be diluted, saying that it
needed to see a much more radical restructuring of Alitalia's
debt before it could help.
"If Alitalia remains with only Italian shareholders, it does
not have a future," Gilberto Benetton, whose motorway group
Atlantia has a 8.9 percent stake in Alitalia, told La Repubblica
newspaper this week.
"Even with a successful capital increase, we will be back to
square one in three months' time."
The rights cash will likely allow Alitalia to keep flying
throughout the key Christmas holiday season. But with daily
losses of 700,000 euros and net debt of more than 800 million
euros ($1.1 billion), analysts said that within six months it
may again have to ground its fleet when the cash runs out.
GAMBLE
Even the Rome government sees the cash call as a stop-gap
measure until a strong strategic partner can be found, but
candidates are few and far between.
Over the years various major airlines including Air
France-KLM, Lufthansa and British Airways
have flirted with partnering the carrier that offers access to
Europe's fourth-largest travel market and flies 25 million
passengers a year.
In the end they decided Alitalia was too much of a gamble.
Today's Alitalia is much leaner than the group that was
rescued and privatised in 2008. It has a younger fleet, its cost
base is better than that of Air France and long gone are the
perks its staff enjoyed such as being picked up by taxi from
home.
But a misguided focus on the domestic and regional markets
have left the airline vulnerable to competition from low-cost
carriers and from high-speed trains on the Milan-Rome route.
Only this month Dublin-based Ryanair and Spanish
low-cost carrier Vueling heavily increased their
presence at Rome's main Fiumicino airport, the hub of Alitalia's
operations.
Meanwhile Alitalia's management has long realised that it
needs to invest in more lucrative long-haul markets to compete,
but lacks the finances to acquire the necessary planes.
Air France-KLM, in the midst of its own restructuring, is
seen as the only viable saviour and analysts said it could offer
to buy Alitalia next year, but it has said it will only do so if
Alitalia can be relieved of its burdensome debt.
Italian papers have said the postal service and Air
France-KLM are already in talks with a view to the Franco-Dutch
group stepping in at a later stage but both companies have
declined to comment.
"If the situation on the balance sheet remains the way it
is, there is no chance that Air France-KLM will put cash on the
table," Oddo Securities analyst Yan Derocles said.
"Alitalia needs to cut its debt significantly, but so far
there have been no moves from the Italian banks."
The banks exposed to Alitalia's debt include Italy's two top
lenders UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo,
troubled Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Banca Popolare
di Sondrio, a source close to the matter said.
Other creditors include aircraft leasing companies and fuel
suppliers like Eni.
"Any fresh liquidity crisis could lead to aircraft
re-possessions unless Alitalia can reschedule payments," a
Milan-based analyst said.