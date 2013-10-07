(Corrects penultimate paragraph to read "after" instead of
By Giselda Vagnoni
ROME Oct 7 Italy's government has asked the
state railway operator Ferrovie dello Stato to consider
investing in loss-making national airline Alitalia, sources
close to the matter said on Monday, as Rome explores
alternatives to a takeover by rival Air France-KLM.
Air France-KLM said last week it was open to raising its 25
percent stake in Alitalia and possibly merging with its Italian
rival. But a deal is being held up by disagreements over
strategy and finances.
Alitalia has accumulated net losses of more than 840 million
euros ($1.1 billion) and debts of about 1 billion euros since
being rescued by a group of Italian investors and Air France in
2009, and is fast running out of cash.
But Alitalia shareholder and Deputy Chairman Salvatore
Mancuso was quoted on Monday as saying that a takeover by Air
France-KLM would imply tough conditions for Alitalia, including
significant job cuts and a deep restructuring of its operations.
With the government desperate to limit big job losses, Il
Messaggero newspaper said that Prime Minister Enrico Letta had
approached Ferrovie dello Stato about saving the airline.
The government is holding a meeting on Monday afternoon to
discuss financial support for the airline which is expected to
include the railway operator's chief executive Mauro Moretti.
However, a tie-up between the rail firm and Alitalia would
raise competition issues, Innocenzo Cipolletta, chairman of a
state-sponsored private equity fund, told an Italian newspaper
on Monday.
Alitalia and FS currently compete on the lucrative
Milan-Rome route.
A merger with Air France is seen by some industry analysts
as the best solution for Alitalia but sources familiar with the
matter said disagreements remain over financial commitments and
how Air France might want to adapt Alitalia's operations to
serve its existing network.
The Italian government has expressed concern about the
tertiary role that Rome's Fiumicino airport might play in the
overall strategy of the merged carrier.
"I don't like what Air France would like to do with Alitalia
- reduce Fiumicino to their third hub (after Paris and
Amsterdam)," Mancuso told Il Messaggero. And that might result
in "the loss of thousands of jobs, erasing Italy's name from the
main routes and preventing Alitalia from growing in Africa," he
added.
Mancuso's Equinox fund owns 3.8 percent of Alitalia.
Alitalia, which was acquired by a group of Italian investors
and Air France-KLM after it went bankrupt in 2008, is one of
several big Italian corporate names facing a possible foreign
takeover, including Telecom Italia.
On Friday industrial and defence group Finmeccanica
agreed to sell its power engineering unit Ansaldo
Energia to an Italian state-backed fund, after opposition from
politicians and trade unions derailed foreign takeover
attempts.
