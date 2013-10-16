BOLOGNA, Italy Oct 16 Italy's transport
minister Maurizio Lupi does not believe a government-sponsored
rescue plan for loss-making airline Alitalia will
fall foul of European state aid rules, he said on Wednesday.
Earlier this week International Airlines Group,
which owns British Airways and Spain's Iberia, attacked the 500
million-euro ($675 million) plan to help Alitalia and urged the
European Commission to intervene.
The plan, unveiled last week, envisages a cash injection by
state-owned postal services group Poste Italiane via a share
issue.
"We are absolutely certain of our reasons. We do not have to
justify our actions but rather explain them. I believe the
European Union will share our view," Lupi told reporters on the
sideline of an event in Bologna.
Lupi said the Italian government had identified air
transport as a strategic sector and asked private investors to
share the burden in the re-launch of Alitalia, which has been
unable to turn a profit for more than a decade and was only
rescued from imminent bankruptcy in 2008.
The European Commission, which has the final say in the EU
over what constitutes state aid or not, said on Tuesday it
expected the Italian government to inform it of its plans.
Without a lifeline, Alitalia risks running out of cash and
with it fuel supplies.
A planned 300 million-euro capital hike and credit lines
worth 200 million euros would help keep Alitalia flying while it
tries to work out a strategy that can make it profitable.
Yet doubts remain over whether Air France-KLM
will elect to take part in the rescue plan as Alitalia's single
biggest shareholder, with a 25 percent stake.
($1=0.7412 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Accardo; Writing by Lisa Jucca; Editing
by Greg Mahlich)